The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team traveled to Sabetha on Saturday, competing in the Kansas Class 3A Regional meet. Both teams competed well and posted strong finishes, but the boys team led the way on this day, cashing in with a 2nd place overall finish and qualifying for the State meet.
Camden Bachman led the Hiawatha boys, coming in 8th place overall, finishing at 17:21.45. Next up was Felix McCartney ran a time of 17:59.42, taking 13th overall. Aden Geisendorf ran 27th for the Red Hawks, running a time of 18:52.82, followed by David Keo in 29th, running a time of 18:55.86, and Jordan Hodge in 30th, finishing the dayat a time of 18:57.93. Camden Thonen ran a time of 20:10.68 to take 60th, and Kacer Knudson ran a time of 20:12.74 to take 62nd in the meet.
The Red Hawks finished second as a squad, trailing only West Franklin, and finishing with 107 points. The boys will run at 10:40 a.m. at Wamego this coming Saturday in the Kansas Class 3A State Meet.
Maizie Hageman was the Lady Red Hawks’ top finisher on the day, running 21st on the day and finishing with a time of 22:53.53. Amarya Edie came in 46th for Hiawatha, running a time of 24:48.32, with teammate Emma Boswell just one spot behind in 47th and running a time of 24:54.73. Kerragen Bachman was the next runner in for Hiawatha, coming in 53rd at a time of 25:30.21, with Kinsey Winters next up, finishing in 27:51.22 and coming in 73rd.
The Lady Red Hawks came in 10th as a squad, amassing 225 points.
