The Hiawatha High School baseball squad is on a 6-game winning streak after knocking off Riverside and Holton in doubleheaders over the last week, boosting the team's record to 9-4 on the year.

In the first game against Riverside on Thursday evening, the Red Hawks survived a 7-4 deficit after an inning to battle back to take the 9-8 win on the back of a 3-run 7th inning.  Down 6-8 entering the final inning, Xavier Oldham singled to open the inning, followed by an Aden Grathwohl walk.  Matt Monaghan singled, scoring Oldham and advancing Grathwohl to third base.  After Monaghan reached second, Dalton Siebenmorgen would record the game-winning RBI, knocking a line drive to left field as Grathwohl and Monaghan crossed the plate to secure the win.  Cooper Jacobsen put up a 3 for 3 day at the plate with 2 runs and walk, while Grathwohl registered 3 RBIs and Siebenmorgen posted 2.  Ashton Rockey, Tyler Stevens and Siebenmorgen all pitched in the game for Hiawatha, with Siebenmorgen recording the win.

