The Hiawatha High School baseball squad is on a 6-game winning streak after knocking off Riverside and Holton in doubleheaders over the last week, boosting the team's record to 9-4 on the year.
In the first game against Riverside on Thursday evening, the Red Hawks survived a 7-4 deficit after an inning to battle back to take the 9-8 win on the back of a 3-run 7th inning. Down 6-8 entering the final inning, Xavier Oldham singled to open the inning, followed by an Aden Grathwohl walk. Matt Monaghan singled, scoring Oldham and advancing Grathwohl to third base. After Monaghan reached second, Dalton Siebenmorgen would record the game-winning RBI, knocking a line drive to left field as Grathwohl and Monaghan crossed the plate to secure the win. Cooper Jacobsen put up a 3 for 3 day at the plate with 2 runs and walk, while Grathwohl registered 3 RBIs and Siebenmorgen posted 2. Ashton Rockey, Tyler Stevens and Siebenmorgen all pitched in the game for Hiawatha, with Siebenmorgen recording the win.
In the nightcap, the Hawks displayed a balanced offense, distributing 9 runs over six innings, while the Cyclones could only sprinkle in 4 runs over the course of the game. Oldham, Grathwohl and Josh Monaghan recorded 2 RBIs apiece, while Jacobsen scored 3 times. Oldham picked up the win on the mound, throwing 6 strong innings, giving up 2 earned runs while recording 7 strikeouts and allowing just 5 hits.
The Hiawatha offense exploded on Monday night at Holton, scoring at least 17 runs in each game. The Hawks found their groove in the 4th inning of the opener, taking 3-0 lead into the inning before a 14-run explosion on their way to an 18-4 victory. Karson Henry went 3 for 4 in the leadoff spot, knocking in 2 RBIs and scoring twice, while Jacobsen scored 4 times, going 2 for 2, knocking in 2 RBIs, hitting a double and walking 3 times. Kade Pyle finished 2 for 4with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Jacobsen earned the win on the hill, pitching 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and striking out 5, with Grathwohl closing things out.
In Monday's finale, an early 3-2 lead again broke open in the 4th, as the Red Hawks poured on 10 runs to push to the 17-4 win. Rockey broke out with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate, scoring 3 times and knocking in 4 RBIs with a double and a home run, while Jacobsen scored 4 times, going 1 for 1 with an RBI and 3 walks. Oldham also finished the game with 3 RBIs and 2 runs, with Stevens scoring once and knocking in 2. Rockey pitched 4.2 innings, giving up 5 hits and 4 runs and striking out 7, with Siebenmorgen coming in to put out a fire in the final half-inning.
The Red Hawks will travel to Falls City on Thursday night, then return on Monday to host Nemaha Central.
