The Hiawatha cross country teams competed Saturday at Silver Lake and the varsity boys brought home first place while several other individuals medaled.

Both the high school and middle school teams competed. The varsity high school boys placed 1st out of eight teams. Varsity runners are Riley Gibbs, Camden Thonen, Camden Bachman (2nd), Aden Geisendorf (13th), Felix McCartney (4th), Jordan Hodge (8th) and David Keo (14th).

