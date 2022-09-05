The cross country team brought home lots of hardware from the Silver Lake Invitational. Front row is Taryn McMullen 2nd, Harper Chandler 4th, Pauley Rockey 4th, Bri Guilliams 5th. Back row: Jordan Moser 1st JV, Carter Peters 3rd JV, David Keo 14th Varsity, Aden Geisendorf 13th Varsity, Jake Robidoux 1st 7th grade, Camden Bachman 2nd Varsity, Felix McCartney 4th Varsity, Jordan Hodge 8th Varsity, Ethan Henry 5th JV.
The cross country team brought home lots of hardware from the Silver Lake Invitational. Front row is Taryn McMullen 2nd, Harper Chandler 4th, Pauley Rockey 4th, Bri Guilliams 5th. Back row: Jordan Moser 1st JV, Carter Peters 3rd JV, David Keo 14th Varsity, Aden Geisendorf 13th Varsity, Jake Robidoux 1st 7th grade, Camden Bachman 2nd Varsity, Felix McCartney 4th Varsity, Jordan Hodge 8th Varsity, Ethan Henry 5th JV.
The Hiawatha cross country teams competed Saturday at Silver Lake and the varsity boys brought home first place while several other individuals medaled.
Both the high school and middle school teams competed. The varsity high school boys placed 1st out of eight teams. Varsity runners are Riley Gibbs, Camden Thonen, Camden Bachman (2nd), Aden Geisendorf (13th), Felix McCartney (4th), Jordan Hodge (8th) and David Keo (14th).
In boys JV Jordan Moser took first, Carter Peters third and Ethan Henry fifth.
The girls middle school team also placed first with eighth graders Pauly Rockey taking fourth and Bri Guilliams fifth, and seventh graders Taryn McMullen second and Harper Chandler fourth. Jake Robidoux took first place in the seventh grade boys division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.