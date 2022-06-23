While the high school baseball season wrapped weeks ago for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, two members of the team earned some delayed rewards, as Ashton Rockey and Joel Bryan were selected to All-State teams this week.
Junior Ashton Rockey followed up his selection to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State Team Honorable Mention for his work in the outfield with a second nod, earning Honorable Mention from Sports In Kansas for their Class 3A All-State Team, as well. Rockey had his best season for the Red Hawks this year, and will be counted on to patrol centerfield as a senior, as well as for his work on the mound.
Senior Joel Bryan joined Rockey on the Sports In Kansas All-State Team, earning Honorable Mention for his work in his final high school season. Bryan has been an outstanding contributor for years for the Red Hawks, and was a key senior leader on this season’s team, one of the team’s best pitchers and a key infield piece when not on the mound.
