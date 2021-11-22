It's time to start thinking about winter sports and the Red Hawks are planning scrimmages on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and with it are helping support local families throughout the holidays.
The Red Hawks Give Back basketball scrimmages will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha High School gymnasium. Bring a non-perishable food item as admission to the event.
