The HHS golf team began their competition year over the past week, starting with their home tournament on Friday, then this week at Sabetha, with the junior varsity squad also putting in work.
At the home meet, Dalton Simmer led the Red Hawk squad, shooting a 50 on the day, which was good for 8th place in the meet. Blake Sangrait finished with a 53, just one stroke out of a 10-ten finish, while Joel Bryan put together a score of 60 on the day. With just three competitors, the Hiawatha squad did not post a team score, while Lafayette took home the overall win.
On Monday at Sabetha, the team placed 8th with a score of 476. Blake Sangrait led the team with a 111, in 21st, with Aden Grathwohl in 29th with a 116 and Dalton Simmer posting a 117 to finish in 30th, and Alex Pyle posting a score of 132 to finish 41st.
The junior varsity squad competed at home, with Casey Erdley and Drake Gonzales registering scores for the Red Hawks. Gonzales posted a 62 for the day, with Erdley finishing with a 73.
