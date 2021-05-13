The Hiawatha Red Hawk golf team took part in the league meet this week, traveling to the Holton Country Club. Coach Gordon Gunderson took two golfers to the meet and both placed in the top 30.
Junior Blake Sangrait led the way for Hiawatha, finishing 18th in the meet with a score of 103 on the day. Senior Dalton Simmer placed a few spots back, coming in tied for 20th with a score of 106. The Red Hawks are scheduled for Monday’s Regional Meet at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Seneca.
Gunderson took one competitor to the Big 7 JV League Meet, as well. Aden Geisendorff competed well, posting a score of 62 in the final junior varsity meet of the year.
