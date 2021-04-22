The Hiawatha High School golf team was in action Monday night, as they hosted a Big 7 competition with Sabetha and Nemaha Central.
Blake Sangrait led the Red Hawks on the day, shooting a 54. Aden Geisendorf posted a 58 for the day, followed by Mitch Bryan with a 50 and Dalton Simmer with a 61.
Sabetha’s Chad Russell and Cullen Wikle put up matching 42s to pace the competition on the day, as the Bluejays posted three of the top four scores to win the meet.
