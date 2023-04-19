Red Hawk logo

The junior varsity teams for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball and softball teams kept busy this week, with the boys splitting a set of games at Riverside on Friday, while the boys came home to take a pair of wins from Holton on Tuesday and the girls split their contests against the Wildcats.

The Lady Hawks moved to 3-1 on the year after halving their games against Holton.  In the first game, both teams had their firepower on display, entering the 3rd tied at 7-7.  The Hawks scored a run in the 3rd, but Holton broke things open with 6 runs on their way to a 16-12 win.  Quinn Boye led the team with 2 RBIs on a 2 for 4 day at the plate, with a pair of runs and a double, while Claire Twombly went 3 for 3, knocking in 3 runs, scoring 3 times and slapping 3 doubles.  Addison Williams and Kaeleigh Ruckman split the game on the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 4. 

