The junior varsity teams for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball and softball teams kept busy this week, with the boys splitting a set of games at Riverside on Friday, while the boys came home to take a pair of wins from Holton on Tuesday and the girls split their contests against the Wildcats.
The Lady Hawks moved to 3-1 on the year after halving their games against Holton. In the first game, both teams had their firepower on display, entering the 3rd tied at 7-7. The Hawks scored a run in the 3rd, but Holton broke things open with 6 runs on their way to a 16-12 win. Quinn Boye led the team with 2 RBIs on a 2 for 4 day at the plate, with a pair of runs and a double, while Claire Twombly went 3 for 3, knocking in 3 runs, scoring 3 times and slapping 3 doubles. Addison Williams and Kaeleigh Ruckman split the game on the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 4.
The Hawks picked up their 3rd win of the season in the late game, overcoming an early deficit to take a lead in the 4th, then blowing up for 8 runs in the 7th to grab the 16-3 win. Williams led the team, going 3 for 5 with 2 runs, 2 doubles, a home run and 3 RBIs. Sarah Murphy and Ruckman each knocked in 2 RBIs. Williams also pitched the entire game, striking out 6 and giving up just 4 hits over 4 innings.
The boys got off to a good start against Riverside, scoring in each inning and cruising to a 12-3 win. Rhen Hageman went 2 for 2 at the plate, with 3 RBIs, while Micah Oldham scored 3 times, with Alex Pyle and Lucas Lancaster each crossing the plate twice. Aden Grathwohl earned the win on the mound, pitching 3 innings, while Josh Monaghan and Hageman each pitched in to preserve the win. The Cyclones flipped the script in the late game, holding Hiawatha at bay for the 8-5 win. Ethan Morton, Konner Chandler, Lane Kessler and Paul Mueller recorded RBIs for the Hawks, with Morton scoring twice.
The Red Hawks were back on their game hosting Holton on Tuesday. The Hawks scored 15 in the first 2 innings of their opener against the Cats, then held on for the 15-1 win. Tagen Diller went 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Chandler finished 2 for 2 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs and a double. Hageman, Monaghan and Kesler combined for the win on the mound, striking out 5 and giving up just 3 hits. Hiawatha put another string of runs together in the late game, securing the 16-5 win. Hageman was 2 for 2, hitting 2 doubles, scoring twice, walking twice and slapping 2 RBIs. Pyle, Michael Jensen and Blake Parker all pitched in the game, combining for 7 strikeouts in the run-rule win.
