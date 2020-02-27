As the Hiawatha Red Hawk varsity basketball team has been the subject of excitement, debate and intrigue for local fans this season, a group of younger players has been toiling behind the scenes, making their own mark on the 2019-2020 season.
The Hiawatha junior varsity boys stormed their way through the JV tournament in Sabetha this past weekend, and fell just hair shy of completing an undefeated season with a loss in their season finale on Tuesday night, as the group of mostly sophomores and juniors prepare themselves to take over the varsity reigns next season with a group of five senior starters graduating.
Many of the tournament champs (sophomores) were part of a team that six years ago on the same day, Feb. 22, they were tournament champs as fourth graders in the Hiawatha Saturday League.
The Hiawatha boys took on the hosting Sabetha Bluejays to start Saturday’s four-team tournament. Carson Gilbert powered the Hawks to an early lead, hitting three three-pointers in the first quarter to help pace Hiawatha to a 16-9 lead after one, and while the Jays were able to narrow the lead to 3 by halftime, the Hawks expanded their 24-21 lead with the help from a big third from Tyler Davis as Hiawatha stretched their lead to 42-35 heading into the fourth. Sabetha made another run late in the game, but the Hawks were able to hold on for a 52-49 win.
Taking on Marysville in round two for the tourney championship, Hiawatha jumped out to a 19-15 first quarter lead, with Gilbert again getting hot from behind the three point line. It looked to be Marysville’s day from that point on, as the Bulldogs came back to take a 34-29 lead at the half and 51-45 after three. The Red Hawks kept at it, though, and were able to storm back to tie the game up with less than 30 seconds to and hit a game winner in the waning seconds for a 57-55 win and the tournament championship.
The Hawks moved to 18-0 on the season on Monday night with a win at Holton, but in their fourth game in four days and limited with players rotating for varsity minutes, the Hiawatha JV lost their perfect season on Tuesday night with a 59-51 loss to Riverside. Gilbert led the team with 14 points in the game.
Red Hawk head coach Garry Smith said that a strong summer and playing against a tough varsity squad in practice was good preparation for a strong year for the junior varsity team.
“It’s a nice nucleus of sophomores and juniors,” said Smith, “we have just five seniors this year that play varsity, so that leaves all underclassmen getting some JV time…with the top five or six playing against the varsity everyday in practice.” With the Hawks set to lose their entire starting lineup to graduation, Smith said the junior varsity team should be in a good spot to take over. “It will be a nice group for next year and I’m sure they will be ready.”
