The Hiawatha Red Hawk Powerlifting team participated in Horton’s invitational meet on Saturday, and the team came away with some outstanding finishes from its top lifters. The Hawks had five lifters place overall.
Sutton Diller led the Lady Hawks, coming in 1st overall, sweeping 1st place finishes in bench, clean and squat. Kiara Stone took home a 2nd place overall finish, including a 1st place finish in squat and bench. Leah Kessler’s 4th place finish came on the back of a 3rd place finish in squat, and a 2nd place clean.
For the boys, Peter Campbell took 2nd place, finishing 2nd in bench, and 1st in squat. Mavrik Shafer took home a 3rd place finish, earning 2nd in squat, 3rd in bench and 3rd in clean. Fred Razor kicked in with a 3rd place squat finish.
Coach Chris Diller said he is very pleased with where the team is headed this season.
“Every meet we attend, our team improves,” said Diller. “Each lifter hit personal bests in at least one event, while some had multiple event personal records.”
Diller went on to say that the team does not have enough individual competitors to make a run at team placings, but that he is excited by the individual results he is seeing, and that his team has plenty of room to improve by the end of the year.
Despite the limited number of lifters, the girls still managed to finish 6th as a team for the day at the Horton Invite, with only three lifters competing. The boys came in 14th on the day, despite putting forth a similar total score. Diller says that he expects great numbers the rest of the season, and believes his team will have several members place at the State meet to end the year.
