The Hiawatha Red Hawks threw down a wild comeback attempt on Tuesday night, as the Hawks attempted to stave off elimination in their opening round Sub-state match up against Pleasant Ridge.
Hiawatha managed to fight back from down 10 at halftime to force the game into overtime, but the squad saw their season come to an end as the Rams earned the 64-61 win.
The Red Hawks found themselves in an early deficit, after a Pleasant Ridge 10-0 run to opern the game, but Austin Coffelt sparked what little offense Hiawatha mustered in the early going, scoring 5 of the team’s 7 points in the opening corner, as Hiawatha entered the second down 14-7. Both teams took off in the second, as the Red Hawks began to spread their scoring around and Carson Gilbert found a rhythm, but Pleasant Ridge ran their halftime lead out to 33-23. Hiawatha began to surge in the third, with Alex Rockey finishing the quarter with the final 5 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to bring the score to 46-42 heading into the final frame.
The Red Hawks continued to scrap their way back into the game, and it was Coffelt who evened the game up with 4 late points to tied the score at 52-52 to push the game into overtime. The Rams pushed ahead in extra time, converting their final four free throws—including matching a pair of makes with Alex Rockey after a double-technical foul—to stave off the Hawks for the 3-point win.
The Red Hawks entered the game at 5-15, having earned just one league win, but finishing above .500 against non-Big 7 foes, while Pleasant Ridge entered at 13-5, but with no wins outside of the Northeast Kansas League. The near miss ends Hiawatha’s season without moving on to the Sabetha Sub-state location for the first time in three years.
