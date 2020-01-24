It did not take long for Hiawatha to unleash an entire off-season’s worth of frustrations on Thursday night, as the Red Hawks avenged last year’s season-ending overtime loss to Maur Hill in the Sub-state semifinal. The Hawks exploded out of the gate on their way to a 60-34 win in the semifinal round of the McLouth Invitational.
Sage Meyer had all 9 of his points on a trio of three pointers and the rest of the team poured it on, as well, in the first quarter, racking up a lightning quick 27 points in the frame to shoot out to a 27-11 lead. The Ravens stabilized a little in the second quarter, but Tyler Brockhoff carried the Hawks through the half to a 38-24 lead. The defense had a monumentally strong third quarter, holding the previously unbeaten Maur Hill squad to just 3 points, while Brockhoff abused the Ravens at the other end, scoring 9 on his own. Up 52-60, the Hawks cruised the remainder of the way through the contest to earn the 60-34 win.
Brockhoff led all scorers with 22 points, Michael Moreno added 10, Meyer and Andrew Lierz finished with 9 each, Austin Coffelt scored 4 and Mitch Bryan, Parker Winters and Trent Kolb recorded 2 points each.
The win pushes the boys’ season mark to 6-3 and sets them up with a Saturday date with Cair Paravel and their senior scorer, Hunter Anderson, for the McLouth Invitational Tournament Championship. Game time is set for 8 p.m.
