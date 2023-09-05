Hiawatha volleyball Jeff West Tournament win

Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen and her team celebrate their 1st place finish at Saturday's Jeff West Tournament.

 Courtesy of Hiawatha Schools Facebook page

The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team has not played many games so far this season, but the team showed they are going to learn lessons quickly at Saturday's Jeff West Tournament, overcoming a 1-3 start in pool play and knocking off two teams they had lost to on their way to a tournament championship.

The girls found themselves in an early hole at Saturday's tournament, sitting 1-3 after pool play, after falling 25-23, 25-19 to Jeff West, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19 to Valley Falls and 25-15, 26-24 to Royal Valley, and knocking off Santa Fe Trail by a score of 25-23, 25-19.  

