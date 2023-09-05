The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team has not played many games so far this season, but the team showed they are going to learn lessons quickly at Saturday's Jeff West Tournament, overcoming a 1-3 start in pool play and knocking off two teams they had lost to on their way to a tournament championship.
The girls found themselves in an early hole at Saturday's tournament, sitting 1-3 after pool play, after falling 25-23, 25-19 to Jeff West, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19 to Valley Falls and 25-15, 26-24 to Royal Valley, and knocking off Santa Fe Trail by a score of 25-23, 25-19.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Red Hawks played a triangular at Royal Valley, where they earned a 25-10, 25-17 win over Riverside, but fell 25-18, 25-15 to the hosting Panthers.
Both losses were fresh on the minds of the Red Hawks when bracket play opened with another shot at the Panthers, and the Hiawatha girls delivered their measure of payback, overcoming a 25-23 loss in the first set before reeling off wins of 25-22 and 25-23 to shut down Royal Valley and move into the tournament championship.
Matched up with the same squad that handed them a loss earlier in the day, the Lady Hawks fell behind, dropping the first set by a score of 25-22, but again promptly ran off a pair of winning sets, by scores of 25-20 and 25-20 to earn the tournament trophy and rectify their earlier miscues.
The Lady Red Hawks will host Nemaha Central on Tuesday, tehn take part in the Nemaha Central Invitational over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.