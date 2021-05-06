A handful of Hiawatha Red Hawk track athletes competed at Seaman High School on Friday afternoon, in what was once the Seaman Relays but is now known as the Bob Camien-Claudia Welch Invitational.
Against some of the top competition in the state, Darcy Lierz finished 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles for the Lady Red Hawks, while Claire Geiger took 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles. In field events, Ashlynn Henry took 4th in the javelin and 4th in the shot put.
The boys came away with one top finish, as Christian Shaffer, Camden Bachman, Riley Gibbs and Justin Hodge teamed up to finish 6th in the 4x800 meter relay.
After splitting up to take part in separate events, the team will re-combine and visit Sabetha for a meet later this week.
