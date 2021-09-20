The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team hosted their home meet on Thursday, as the annual Hiawatha Invitational was held at the Hiawatha Country Club. The Red Hawks continued to improve, and put up some solid finishes on their home course.
The varsity boys team finished 4th overall in the event, led by Camden Bachman and his 7th place finish, with David Keo coming in 13th and Aden Geisendorf in 19th. Felix McCartney followed up Geisendorf with a 28th place finish, followed by Jordan Hodge in 35th and Camden Thonen in 36th.
The junior varsity boys team was led by Cameron Boswell in 2nd place, with Gabe Joslin in 7th and Kacer Knudson in 8th. Next up was Jordan Moser in 12th place, followed up by Ethan Henry in 17th, Colten Gormley in 25th, Deedz Hale in 28th and Terrell Hale in 29th.
MJ Hageman led Hiawatha’s Lady Hawks with a 7th place finish. Emma Boswell finished 21st, with Kerragan Bachman in 22nd. Amaryn Edie finished 28th for Hiawatha, with Kinsey Winters in 42nd. For the meet. Overall, the Lady Red Hawks finished 5th for their home meet. Lexys Ruch was the lone junior varsity runner for the Lady Red Hawks, coming in 9th for Hiawatha.
