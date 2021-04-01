The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team jumped out to a strong start to to season on Tuesday afternoon, traveling to Holton’s invitational track meet, and coming away with a haul of top finishes.
Brenna Diller finished just a hair short of a win in the triple jump, but secured a 2nd place finish and a new school record, and also took home a 1st place medal in the 100 meter dash. Kate Madsen paced the meet’s long distance events, winning both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races. Ashlynn Henry earned a 1st place finish in the shot put and a 3rd place result in javelin. Diller, MJ Hageman, Emma Bigham, and Claire Geiger earned a 1st place finish in the 4x100 meter relay, with Hageman also taking 1st in the 400 meters, Bigham taking 3rd in the 800 meters, and Geiger winning the 100 meter hurdles.
On the boys side, Riley Gibbs, Camden Bachman, Justin Hodge and Christian Shaffer earned 1st place in the 4x800 meter relay. Gibbs also picked up a 1st place finish in the 400 meters, with Hodge taking 3rd in the 3200 meter race. Peter Campbell also picked up a 3rd place finish in the discus.
The Red Hawks will look to build on their hot start next Tuesday with a Quad at Nemaha Central with Jeff West and Riverside.
