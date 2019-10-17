The Hiawatha cross country team ran at a pair of events over the last week as they made their final preparations for postseason meets, which begins with the Big 7 meet this Thursday.
The team opened their week with the most unorthodox meet of the year, at the Saint James Academy Invitational, which features long distance relays. The team of David Keo, Matthew Monaghan and Jordan Moser finished 3rd in the 3x1 mile relay, while Kate Madsen, Emma Boswell and Nikki Stueve ran 8th. Darcy Lierz, Kiara Stone and Taylor Kent came in 14th, with Madison Gilbert, Paige Campbell and Caitlyn Monhollon running 15th. Justin Hodge and Christian Shaffer took 10th in the 2x2 mile relay. In the 4x1 mile relay, Hayden Barnes, Carter Peters, Ethan Pruitt and Camden Thonen finished 23rd and Camden Bachman, Mitch Bryan, Dalton Simmer and Jack Rosa came in 24th.
Later in the week, the Hawks took on the Riley County Invitational. Hodge led the boys with a 3rd place finish, running a time of 17:13.37. Shaffer came in 16th, with Simmer in 50th, Bryan in 73rd and Rosa in 81st. On the junior varsity side, Keo took 10th with a time of 21:13.75, with Peters in 18th, Barnes in 20th and Moser in 52nd.
Madsen led the Lady Red Hawks with a time of 21:27.45 and a 3rd place finish. Boswell ran 19th, with Gilbert in 21st, Lierz taking 33rd, Campbell in 53rd and Stueve at 69th. The Hawks were led on the JV side by Kiara Stone in 9th place at 27:09.91, with Monhollon taking 16th.
Hiawatha hosts the Big 7 League meet on Thursday afternoon at the Hiawatha Country Club, followed by Regionals next week, where the team will attempt to qualify for the State meet.
