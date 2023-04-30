Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha High School track team took part in the Nemaha Central Big 7 Quad last week, with both the boys and girls putting up some excellent results.

On the boys side, Sean Gentry took 11th in the 100, with Liam McMullen in 13th, Koen McMullen in 17th, Deedz Hale in 19th, Aaron Jenkins in 20th, Elias Hoschouer in 21st and Curtis Gantt in 25th.  In the 200, Connor Kettler finished 1st, with Brandt Barnhill in 2nd, while Gus Smith took 14th, Liam McMullen in 15th, Koen McMullen in 17th, Jenkins in 19th Hale in 20th and Gantt in 24rd.  Ashton Rockey picked up a 1st place finish in the 400, followed by Kaden Morton in 2nd, Koen McMullen in 10th, Gentry in 15th, Jenkins in 17th, Liam McMullen in 18th, Hale in 19th and Gantt in 21st.  In the 800, Jordan Hodge picked up the win, with Camden Bachman in 4th, Ethan Henry in 5th, David Keo in 12th and Aden Geisendorf in 9th.  David Keo finished 2nd in the 1600, with Geisendorf in 5th, while Colton Gormley took 12th in the 3200, ahead of Gabe Joslin in 13th and Jake Gallagher in 14th.  Gus Smith finished 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles and 5th in the 300 meter hurdles.  

