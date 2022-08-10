It was just over a year ago that Hiawatha High School sports standouts Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen took the floor for their final volleyball season in a Red Hawk jersey.
After a remarkable run during volleyball season and another excellent outing on the basketball court, the senior duo signed on to continue playing volleyball as a team at nearby Highland Community College. Unforeseen circumstances at the college and an uncertain future for the school’s volleyball program led to a late change of plans for both girls, who are now preparing for their seasons at different colleges in the state.
With no coach in place at Highland by the middle of July, the school began releasing players from their letters of intent. Red Hawk volleyball coach Brenda Siebenmorgen said when Madsen and Lindstrom were released, their high school coaches jumped into action, spending several days emailing and calling coaches around the state.
“Brady (Jasper) and I kind of divided and conquered, as he took the reigns in assisting Sarah and I started reaching out to coaches on behalf of Clara,” said Siebenmorgen. “But we got everything worked out.”
Madsen completed her first scrimmage wearing the number 19 jersey for the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens. Siebenmorgen said her former player has been in contact, and is loving the experience at CCC, and is loving being surrounded by teammates that share her love for the sport.
Lindstrom is following in the footsteps of her high school coach, as she is attending Barton County Community College, where Siebenmorgen sported a Cougar uniform in her undergrad days. Lindstrom will travel from Great Bend to Chicago next weekend for her first collegiate tournament. Siebenmorgen says Clara is loving her teammates and adjusting to the intensity of playing at the next level of competition.
The dream of the girls playing together for another two years may be gone, but their former coach says she is pleased to see them continuing on to their new schools.
“They both chose to keep moving forward, supporting each other from 4 hours apart,” said Siebenmorgen. “They’ve both worked very hard theses past few to years to get to where they are as volleyball players…and I am so proud of both of these girls.”
