The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk tennis team took part in a match at Seaman High School on Saturday, and Coach Kelsey Hubin said her team is continuing to grow.
Morgan Hurn finished 6th place for the meet in the 1 Singles category. Hurn went 0-3 on the day, but nearly got the win against her Highland Park opponent. Trinidee Gifford smashed her Highland Park opponent in the 2 Singles group, but fell to her Seaman and Shawnee Heights counterparts, earning a 5th place finish. The 1 Doubles team of Laurel Madere and Michaela Gruber just missed out on a win over Highland Park, going 0-3 and taking 6th place, while Cynthia Law and Claire Meisenheimer had a similar showing in 2 Doubles, taking 6th place.
“I felt like they all played very well and dug deep when they needed to,” said Coach Hubin, adding, “We were all working on small goals and achieving them—they all played hard and never gave up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.