The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks saw their first action on the courts last week, as the team kicked off the season at Hayden Catholic School in Topeka.
Senior Morgan Hurn and junior Michaela Gruber played singles for Coach Kelsey Hubin, while Laurel Madere and Trinidee Gifford teamed up for one doubles pair and Cynthia Law and Claire Meisenheimer formed the second group.
Coach Hubin said her team was excited that they are going to get to play the season, but despite some good work on the court, came up a little short on the day. Gruber picked up Hiawatha’s lone win on the day, knocking off Salina Sacred Heart’s Jayci Shepard.
“Everybody worked hard and succeeded for on my goal for them,” said Hubin, adding that she felt each member of the team put forth tremendous effort and came away better.
