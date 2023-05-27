The Hiawatha Red Hawks took a caravan of competitors to Friday and Saturday's State Track and Field meet at Wichita. The Red Hawks showed well, with every individual and team placing in the top 12 of their respective events at the prestigious competition.
In the 3200, the Red Hawks saw junior Jordan Hodge pick up a medal, taking 7th overall with a time 9:46.00, a personal best time. Senior Camden Bachman finished in 10th, finishing in a time of 10:18.96.
The men's 4x800 team of Hodge, Bachman, Felix McCartney and Riley Gibbs earned 4th place medals, finishing with a time of 8:11.76, their best of the season.
Sophomore Dani Morton just missed out on medaling and making the finals in the 100 meter dash. Morton finished with a time of 13.01 seconds, good for 10th in the preliminary race.
In the 1600, Hodge finished one place and less than a second out of making the medal stand, coming in 9th with a time of 4:31.50. Teammate Felix McCartney took 12th, finishing in 4:43.48.
The boys 4x100 relay team took 12th on the day with a time of 44.87 seconds. Kettler, Gibbs, Rockey and Brandt Barnhill formed the team that really hit their stride at the tail end of the season..
Junior Riley Gibbs brought home a medal in the 400, coming in 8th with a time of 53.39 seconds.
Darcy Lierz grabbed a 5th place medal in the 300 meter hurdles, with the senior finishing in 47.37 seconds.
Hodge brought home a 10th place finish in the 800 meter race, crossing the line with a time of 2:01.78, again just missing the medal stand by a second. Hodge finished 2nd in the Regional Meet to qualify for the race at the State Meet.
The 4x400 relay team of Gibbs, McCartney, Ashton Rockey and Connor Kettler finished just short of qualifying for a the finals and a medal, coming in 9th in the preliminary with a time of 3:34.38.
Senior Peter Campbell tossed the discus 149'0" to reach the medal stand with an 8th place finish. The throw was one of the top 50 in the state of Kansas this year.
The boys finished with 9 total team points, with the girls scoring 4.
