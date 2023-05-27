The Hiawatha Red Hawks took a caravan of competitors to Friday and Saturday's State Track and Field meet at Wichita.  The Red Hawks showed well, with every individual and team placing in the top 12 of their respective events at the prestigious competition.

In the 3200, the Red Hawks saw junior Jordan Hodge pick up a medal, taking 7th overall with a time 9:46.00, a personal best time.  Senior Camden Bachman finished in 10th, finishing in a time of 10:18.96.

