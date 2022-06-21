Hiawatha Red Hawk Trap Club competed at State on June 18 in Sedgwick.
The team finished strong placing 18th out of 58 teams. Individual placings and scores are as followed.
Female Varsity:
* Kaylee Hinton - 2nd place/28 94/100
* Micheala Gruber - 14th place/28 84/100
* Sydney Smith - 19th place/28 80/100
Male Varsity:
Kody Johansen - 80th place/199 89/100
Female JV:
Sidney Johansen - 13th place/28 73/100
Male JV:
* Jake Rieger - 22nd place/170 85/100
* Ashton Rutland - 51st place/170 81/100
* Joey Meyer - 112th place/170 73/100
* Drake Gonzales - 117th place/170 72/100
* Cooper Handke - 166th place/170 55/100
* Gerald Wahwahsuch - 169th place/170 46/100
Coaches wanted to congratulate Kaylee Hinton on her second place finish. She also placed first in the female varsity division in our conference.
Coaches also wanted to congratulate Kody Johansen, who shot 25 straight, coming one short of 50 straight!
