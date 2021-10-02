The Hiawatha Red Hawks beat the Jeff West Tigers 45-7 for Homecoming Friday night.
Lakyn Leupold and Tyler Davis were crowned Homecoming royalty prior to the game. In other Homecoming festivities, the Red Hawks had a parade and pep rallies in the afternoon at the elementary, downtown and the high school. The evening ended with the traditional Homecoming dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.