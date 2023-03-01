Red Hawk logo

Tuesday night was just not the night for the Hiawatha boys basketball team.  In recent years, the Red Hawks have been an upset threat in the Sub-State tournament, and with a few threats from behind the arc, this incarnation of the team had the ability to do the same.  But Hiawatha simply ran into a hot team and found themselves in a big hole early in the game and could not battle their way out, as the Hawks fell 62-39 to Marysville in the opening round of the tournament.

The Bulldogs pushed the paced and pressured the Red Hawks from the jump, as Hiawatha struggled mightily in the 1st, falling behind by a score of 21-4 by the time the quarter came to an end.  The Red Hawks were able to find a little more consistency at the offensive end in the 2nd, scoring 12 points in the frame, but found themselves trailing by a score of 36-16 at the half. 

