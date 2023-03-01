Tuesday night was just not the night for the Hiawatha boys basketball team. In recent years, the Red Hawks have been an upset threat in the Sub-State tournament, and with a few threats from behind the arc, this incarnation of the team had the ability to do the same. But Hiawatha simply ran into a hot team and found themselves in a big hole early in the game and could not battle their way out, as the Hawks fell 62-39 to Marysville in the opening round of the tournament.
The Bulldogs pushed the paced and pressured the Red Hawks from the jump, as Hiawatha struggled mightily in the 1st, falling behind by a score of 21-4 by the time the quarter came to an end. The Red Hawks were able to find a little more consistency at the offensive end in the 2nd, scoring 12 points in the frame, but found themselves trailing by a score of 36-16 at the half.
Down by 20 and showing no signs of stopping the Bulldogs, Coach Garry Smith shifted away from the regular rotation, making sure his seniors saw plenty of time on the floor throughout the second half, as Marysville continued to expand their lead through the 3rd, on their way to the 23-point win.
Cameron Boswell led Hiawatha with 18 points in the game, including 5 made three-pointers, followed by seniors Ashton Rockey and Paul Leyba with 6 points each. Zachary Cappleman pitched in 4 points, with Malachi Isaac adding 3 and Ethan Morton scoring 2.
The loss brought the Red Hawks' season to a close, wrapping up at 4-17 on the year. After a rough football season, the Hawks entered the year battered and missing several key players for most or all of the season due to injury, but Hiawatha will return Boswell next season, along with several other starters and rotation players with good experience.
