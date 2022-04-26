The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team traveled to Rossville on Friday, bringing home a handful of medals as the team continues to round into form.
Camden Bachman led the boys with a 1st place finish in the 3200 meter race. Connor Kettler finished 6th in the 200 meters, with Riley Gibbs taking 6th in the 400 and Kaden Morton took 7th. Felix McCartney ran 2nd in the 1600. The 4x800 relay team of Bachman, Gibbs, McCartney and David Keo took 2nd. The team took 7th overall.
On the junior varsity side, Jason Collins finished 6th in the 200, while Gabe Joslin ran 3rd in the 3200, ahead of teammate Colton Gormley in 5th. Kameron Winder brought home 1st place in the shot put, with Kaden Johnon taking 3rd, and KJ Holub finished 5th in the javelin. The JV boys took 8th as a team.
For the varsity girls, Dani Morton took 2nd in the both the 100 and 200 meter races, while Amelie Faulenbach ran 5th place in the 400. Darcy Lierz finished 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles. Morton, Lierz, MJ Hageman and Emma Bigham finished 4th in the 4x100 relay. In the 4x400 relay, Bigham, Morton, Hageman and Faulenbach finished 4th, while Bigham, Faulenbach, Hageman and Lierz came in 3rd in the 4x800 relay. The varsity girls finished 8th for the day.
The junior varsity girls saw Graycen Ferris take home 3rd place in the 100 an 5th place in the 200 meter race. Zoey Hedrick came in 2nd in the 800 meters, while Hedrick also finished 4th in the 1600 meters. Teammate Amarya Edie came in 5th in the race, with Lexys Ruch coming out in 7th place. As a group, the junior varsity girls came in 8th place overall in the meet.
Next up on the schedule was a league quad at Perry on the 26th and the Seaman Relays Friday the 29th. Next week is the Sabetha Invitational on May 5.
