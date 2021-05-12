The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team took part in the Sabetha Invitational Track Meet on Thursday, and the team had some standout performances.
Justin Hodge led off the boys squad with a 1st place finish in the 1600, finishing in 4:43.87. Riley Gibbs placed 4th in the 800 meter run, with Camden Bachman finishing in 7th. Peter Campbell came in 7th in the discus. As a group, the boys came in 7th in the meet.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Claire Geiger picked up a 1st place finish in the 100 meter hurdles at a time of 16.38 seconds. Emma Bigham took 2nd in the 800 meters, with MJ Hageman in 4th. Kate Madsen came in 3rd in the 1600, with Tatum Vaughn taking 6th in the 3200. Geiger, Hageman, Bigham and Sutton Diller came in 3rd in the 4x100 meter relay. Bailey Pierce ran 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles. In field events, Ashlynn Henry came in 2nd in the shot put, 6th in the triple jump and 3rd in the javelin. The girls took 6th overall in the meet.
The HHS track squad will take part in the Big 7 League Meet on Thursday afternoon at Perry Lecompton.
