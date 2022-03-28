Members of Hiawatha Red Hawk sports teams picked up even more honors this week, as recognition for their efforts continue to roll in.
The Lady Red Hawk basketball team had three seniors selected to the 36th Annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games, which took place over the weekend. Clara Lindstrom, Sarah Madsen and Bailey Pierce were all picked for the team, with coaches Brady and Stacy Jasper also being selected to coach in the games. The team was further honored, as Sports In Kansas selected a pair of Lady Red Hawks to their All-State squads. Lindstrom was named to the 3A All-State Second team, while junior Darcy Lierz made the SIK 3A All-State Honorable Mention list.
Lindstrom and Madsen were also recognized for their volleyball prowess, as the pair, along with Lakyn Leupold and Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen were all selected for the NEK All-Star Games on Sunday.
For the boys, seniors Joel Bryan and Carson Gilbert were joined by Red Hawk basketball Assistant Coach Dave Olson, as they also took part in the Northeast Kansas All-Star Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.