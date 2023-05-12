The Hiawatha Red Hawks competed at the Big 7 League Meet at Nemaha Central on Thursday afternoon, bringing home a solid collection of medals and a handful of individual League Championships
Brandt Barnhill took 4th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.70, while Connor Kettler's 24.04 was good for a 3rd place finish in the 200. Riley Gibbs finished 2nd in the 400 with a time of 52.85, with Ashton Rockey in 3rd, finishing in 53.20. In the 800, Jordan Hodge earned a League title, taking 1st with a time of 2:03.94, with Ethan Henry finishing in 8th. Hodge brought home another 1st place finish at League with a time of 4:374.26 in the 1600, while teammate David Keo wrapped up in 7th place, finishing in 5:07.74. In the 3200, Camden Bachman ran 2nd with a time of 10:26.92, with Hodge in 3rd at 10:47.83 and Colton Gormley in 10th. Gus Smith ran the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 17.64 to take 3rd, while finishing 10th in the 300 meter hurdles.
Rockey, Gibbs, Barnhill and Kettler ran the 4x100 meter relay in 45.02 to take 2nd, while Kettler, Rockey, Gibbs and Felix McCartney finished 3rd in the 4x400 with a time of 3:40.49. McCartney, Bachman, Hodge and Gibbs earned a 1st place finish in the 4x800, finishing in 8:30.62. Cade Soden took 6th in the shot put with a distance of 44'4", with Peter Campbell in 9th and Lucas Linaires in 11th. In the discus, Campbell took 3rd, with a distance of 145'4", with Soden in 7th at 122'36", and Jose Valencia in 9th, while Elias Hoschouer finished 17th in the javelin. The boys took 4th overall, scoring 98 points, while the meet winner was Holton with 150.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Dani Morton led off with a win, taking 1st in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.28. Morton's time of 27.67 was good for 3rd in the 200, while she also took 2nd in the 400 with a time of 1:02.25, followed by Kenzie Nelson in 9th. Maizie Hageman ran 2nd in the 800, finishing in 2:34.94, while Kerragan Bachman finished 10th in the 1600 and Lexys Ruch took 9th in the 3200. Darcy Lierz came home a League champ, picking up a 1st place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.50. Brylie Williams finished 14th in the shot put, while Bella Hedrick came in 15th in the discus and Willaims claimed 19th. The girls finished 7th overall, scoring 42 points to the 204.5 that Nemaha Central put up to win the meet.
The Red Hawks will spend the week gearing up for Friday afternoon, when the team will compete at Pamona's West Franklin High School in the Class 3A Regional.
