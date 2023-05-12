The Hiawatha Red Hawks competed at the Big 7 League Meet at Nemaha Central on Thursday afternoon, bringing home a solid collection of medals and a handful of individual League Championships

Brandt Barnhill took 4th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.70, while Connor Kettler's 24.04 was good for a 3rd place finish in the 200.  Riley Gibbs finished 2nd in the 400 with a time of 52.85, with Ashton Rockey in 3rd, finishing in 53.20.  In the 800, Jordan Hodge earned a League title, taking 1st with a time of 2:03.94, with Ethan Henry finishing in 8th.  Hodge brought home another 1st place finish at League with a time of 4:374.26 in the 1600, while teammate David Keo wrapped up in 7th place, finishing in 5:07.74.  In the 3200, Camden Bachman ran 2nd with a time of 10:26.92, with Hodge in 3rd at 10:47.83 and Colton Gormley in 10th.  Gus Smith ran the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 17.64 to take 3rd, while finishing 10th in the 300 meter hurdles.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.