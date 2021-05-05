The Hiawatha Red Hawk tennis team traveled to Atchison on Saturday to take part in a tournament, and the team put forth their best efforts of the season, grabbing three tournament wins out of four classes.
Senior Jack Rosa led the way for Hiawatha, securing three wins and a 1st place finish in the #1 Singles division. Rosa knocked off an Atchison opponent by a score of 6-3, then earned a pair of 6-2 wins over participants from Sumner Academy and Maranatha Christian Academy.
Freshman Lyle Simmons played some of his best matches of the year in the #2 singles bracket, but found himself bounced from the tournament after two rounds. Simmons fell 6-1 in one match, then 6-3 in the second to fall out of contention.
Tyler Meyers and Ethan Pruitt teamed up to take on the #1 Doubles bracket, and swept their way through the afternoon on their way to a 1st place finish. Meyers and Pruitt knocked out one opponent by a score of 6-1, then won a match against an Atchison competitor by a margin of 6-3 and finished up by knocking off a pairing from Sumner Academy 6-4.
Beckett Potter and Virgil Smith had a busy day, as well, earning three wins and a bracket title, taking home 1st place in the #2 Doubles division. The pairing earned a wins of 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2 to sweep their way to the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.