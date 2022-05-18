Momentum can be a finicky thing, and for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, there was just not enough time to regain it, after losing much of their timing and feel during a rained-out week that followed two weeks of their best baseball of the season. The Hawks finished the season on a 1-4 streak after an impressive 6-0 stretch, dropping what would become the final game of their season on Monday night in the opening game of the Regional tournament at Marysville to Jeff West by a score of 3-1.
Senior pitcher Carson Gilbert had yet another strong outing on the mound, keeping the Red Hawks within striking distance the entire way, striking out 2 and allowing 7 hits, but maneuvering around base runners to get key outs—including a diving snag and underhand toss to the plate to record an out in the second inning that kept Hiawatha within one run.
In the top of the 4th, Cooper Jacobsen reached on a single to lead off the inning, and after Jake Rieger and Braydon Griswold reached base, Gilbert helped his own cause, slapping a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Jacobsen to score and tie up the game at 1-1. That is where the game would sit until the Tigers strung together a few hits in the bottom of the 5th, pushing the score to 3-1. Hiawatha would put runners on board in both of the following two innings, but could not get runs across, seeing their season come to a close.
Jacobsent went 1-3 with a run scored, while Jacob Reiger was 1-2 with a walk, Gilbert went 1-2 with the team’s only RBI, and Ashton Rockey went 1-3 with a walk.
Finishing the year at 11-10, Hiawatha locked in the first winning season in team history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.