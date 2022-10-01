Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Concordia on Friday night to take on the Panthers in their second game of District play, and the team was repaid for their two-and-a-half-hour drive with a 38-12 loss.

The Panthers got off to a good start, running out to a 16-0 lead before the Hawks could crack the scoreboard. Hiawatha would do that with three minutes left in the 2nd quarter, capitalizing on a long pass and run by Josh Smith to score on an Ashton Rockey quarterback sneak to narrow the lead to 16-6. That score carried into halftime, with Bradyn Newell interception turning back a late push for the end zone on the last play of the quarter.

