The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Concordia on Friday night to take on the Panthers in their second game of District play, and the team was repaid for their two-and-a-half-hour drive with a 38-12 loss.
The Panthers got off to a good start, running out to a 16-0 lead before the Hawks could crack the scoreboard. Hiawatha would do that with three minutes left in the 2nd quarter, capitalizing on a long pass and run by Josh Smith to score on an Ashton Rockey quarterback sneak to narrow the lead to 16-6. That score carried into halftime, with Bradyn Newell interception turning back a late push for the end zone on the last play of the quarter.
The Panthers answered quickly after the break, pushing to a 24-6 lead with a score on the first possession of the 3rd quarter. Hiawatha kept themselves in the game, scoring on an Alex Pyle to Ashton Rockey connection in the end zone to cut Concordia’s advantage to 24-12. From there, it was all Concordia, as the Panthers would score twice more before the final gun.
Hiawatha’s offense had their moments in the game, especially through the air, with Smith reeling in over a hundred of the team’s 133 passing yards. The Hawks only rushed for 37 yards in the game, as they struggled to push through the Panther defense.
The Red Hawks are now 2-3 on the year, and will celebrate Homecoming next Friday, as the team hosts the Rock Creek Mustangs.
