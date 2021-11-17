The fall sports All-Big 7 teams have been announced, and Hiawatha athletes littered the lists of the league’s most accomplished athletes, this season.
For the football team, Peter Campbell was Hiawatha’s lone offensive 1st Team All-Big 7 honoree for his work on the offensive line, while Carson Gilbert earned All-Big 7 Honorable Mention at wide receiver. On the defensive side, Braydon Griswold earned 1st Team honors at defensive line, with Ashton Rockey joining the 1st Team squad at defensive back. Xavier Oldham earned a nod as an All-Big 7 Honorable Mention kicker. The Red Hawk team put together a 4-5 season, earning some big wins along the way and capturing their first State tournament birth under Coach Michael Downard.
The Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad also cleaned up on All-League honors, with the majority of the team’s starting lineup securing a spot. Seniors Clara Lindstrom (unanimous) and Sarah Madsen earned 1st Team honors, yet again, joined on the 1st Team squad by Josie Delaney and Sutton Diller, while Lakyn Leupold was credited on the Honorable Mention list. The Lady Red Hawks had a stellar season, posting a 38-4 record, winning the Big 7 League title, along with a handful of tournaments, and coming within just one win against the rival Nemaha Central Thunder of making the State tournament.
Last month, the Red Hawk cross country team took part in the Big 7 League meet, earning a handful of All-League honors along the way. MJ Hageman picked up the Lady Hawks’ lone selection to the All-Big 7 team, while David Keo, Aden Geisendorf, Felix McCartney and Camden Bachman all earned All-League marks, as well. The Red Hawk boys won the Big 7 meet, and then earned 2nd place at Regionals, earning a trip for the entire team to the State meet.
