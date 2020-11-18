The fall sports season has come to a close, and the Big 7 League has announced their All-League teams in football, volleyball and cross country, with several Hiawatha Red Hawk athletes earning recognition for their efforts this year.
From the football team, Ashton Rockey and Joel Bryan each picked up All-Big 7 Honorable Mention as defensive backs.
The Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad registered a trio of All Big 7 First Teamers, as Sarah Madsen was a unanimous pick for Hiawatha, and was joined by Clara Lindstrom and Josie Delaney.
The HHS cross country team put together another strong performance at the league meet this season, with Justin Hodge, Christian Shaffer, Riley Gibbs and Camden Bachman earning All-League honors for the boys squad, and Kate Madsen and MJ Hageman cracking the All-Big 7 list for the girls.
