The Hiawatha Red Hawks took the court on Tuesday night for the second time this season, and both teams kept their strong starting rolling, with blowout wins over the Troy Trojans.
The boys overcame a back and forth start with the visiting team, as the Red Hawks got hot from the three point line and pulled away for a 23-point victory. Hiawatha held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, but after trailing briefly in the early moments of the second quarter, the Hawks pulled away to a 38-21 at halftime. Continuing to fire away from deep, the Red Hawks continued to build on their lead throughout the second half, pushing to a final of 70-47.
Joel Bryan led the team in scoring for the second straight game, picking up 19 points, with Mario Alcalde with 12, Carson Gilbert with 11 and Ashton Rockey with 9. Brandt Barnhill scored 8 for Hiawatha, with Jake Rieger adding 6, Josh Smith and David Keo scoring 2 each and Kade Pyle tacking on 1 point. Now sitting at 2-0 to open the year, the Red Hawks will travel to Jeff West on Friday to open Big 7 play.
The Lady Red Hawks leaned on their stifling defense to frustrate the Trojans, forcing turnover after turnover, and jumping out to a 19-7 lead after a quarter, then heading into halftime with a 38-10 lead, and heading into the final frame holding onto a 48-16 advantage. The fourth quarter was a quiet one, with the outcome already decided, and the contest crept to a 52-26 decision for the Lady Hawks.
Hiawatha was led in scoring by Bailey Pierce and Darcy Lierz, who drained in 14 points apiece, followed by Sarah Madsen with 10, and Clara Linstrom with 7. Abby Elffner pitched in with 3 points, while Lakyn Leupold and Aubrey Kent contributed 2 each. Also at 2-0, the Lady Hawks will also travel to Jeff West on Friday evening, hoping to keep their momentum running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.