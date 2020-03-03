The Hiawatha Red Hawks advanced in sub-state action Monday night with a 52-41 win over Pleasant Ridge.
The opening round of the Sub-state tournament can be a gamble, but Hiawatha had especially high stakes as the lower seed in their matchup with Pleasant Ridge on Monday evening, with home court advantage the rest of the way through the tournament on the line. With a loss, the Hawks would have squandered the opportunity for even a single home game in a year that Hiawatha is hosting Sub-state, but the Hawks came back from an early deficit to topple the Rams and keep their season alive.
Hiawatha entered the game as the tourney’s 5th seed, taking on the 4th-seeded Pleasant Ridge side in Easton, and it was the Rams who had it going in the early stretches of the game, as the Hawks struggled on the offensive end. Pleasant Ridge hit two threes in the first to help build a 17-12 lead. Foul trouble became a concern in the second, forcing several starters to the bench as the Rams built their lead to 28-19 at the half.
The Red Hawks started the third quarter on the right foot, with Sage Meyer burying a three-pointer and Tyler Brockhoff getting a quick bucket to cut the deficit to 2, but Pleasant Ridge bounced back to stretch the lead to 8. Hiawatha had the athletic advantage in the game, and it started to show, as the Hawks help Pleasant Ridge off the board the rest of the frame and fought back to tie the game up 32-32 entering the fourth quarter. The Rams regained the lead in the early going of the fourth, but with 3:15 left in the game Austin Coffelt drilled a big three to tie the game at 41-41. Coffelt and Andrew Lierz then hit back to back layups to put Hiawatha ahead for good, as the Red Hawks would lock down on the defensive end to grab the 52-41 win.
The win pushed the Red Hawks’ season mark to 12-9 and guarantees a home game on Thursday, where the Hiawatha squad will take on the top-seeded Marysville Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 seeded Marysville advanced with a 63-25 win over KC Bishop Ward, seeded No. 8. In other sub-state action, No. 2 Maur Hill-Mount Academy advanced with a 55-17 win over No. 7 ACCHS. Nemaha Central, seeded No. 3, advanced with a 44-39 win over the No. 6 seeded Sabetha Bluejays. MH-MA will play Nemaha Central in the 6 p.m. game Thursday.
In girls action, No. 6 Hiawatha is set to play at KC Bishop Ward at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
