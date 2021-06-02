The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team took 10 competitors to last weekend’s Class 3A State track meet in Wichita. Seven of the ten finished their seasons on the medal stand at the biggest meet of the year.
Claire Geiger brought home an 8th place finish in the 100 meter hurdles, while Ashlynn Henry took 5th overall in the javelin. Emma Bigham, Kate Madsen, MJ Hageman and Darcy Lierz claimed 6th place in the 4x800 relay, and Justin Hodge earned another State medal with his 6th place finish in the 3200 meter race.
Henry finished out of placing at 12th in the state in shot put, while the 4x800 team of Hodge, Christian Shaffer, Riley Gibbs and Camden Bachman finished in 11th.
