The Hiawatha Red Hawk powerlifting team took part in the Kansas Class 3A State Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, with five competitors taking part and three bringing home top finishes at the event.
Sutton Diller took 1st in bench and squat and 4th in clean to earn the 2022 State Championship for her weight class. Kiara Stone took 2nd overall in her division, with Leah Kesler grabbing 6th.
The State meet provided a solid end to the season for the Red Hawk squad under the tutelage of Coach Chris Diller. The program continues to grow and put together strong seasons as the look to become one of the preeminent teams in the state.
