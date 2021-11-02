The 2021 football season was somewhat of a remarkable turn for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the team took a major leap forward in earning a State playoff bid.
The season record of 4-5 may not indicate the growth of the squad, the results on the field were certainly encouraging, as the Hawks averaged a point differential of over 40 points per win.
But in a tough Big 7 and a top-heavy District schedule, Hiawatha’s average loss was by 34 points. Friday night’s opening round game in the Kansas Class 3A State playoff bracket was no different, as the Red Hawks drew a high caliber opponent in the 8-1 Topeka Hayden Wildcats, where Hiawatha would absorb a 49-0 loss to bring their season to a close.
The Hiawatha defense hung tough all night, as Hayden’s success was, for the most part, based on long drives and a lot of third down conversions rather than explosive plays. After starting the game at the 2-yard line after a miscue on the opening kick return, the Hawks gave the ball to Hayden at their own 33-yard line, but a forced fumble got Hiawatha back in action. The Red Hawks drove the ball down to the Wildcat 17, where an uncharacteristic field goal miss by Xavier Oldham ended what would be team’s best scoring opportunity of the game. A drive later, after forcing a punt on defense, Hiawatha was able to drive to the 23 of Hayden, but turned the ball over on downs. Those two possession marked Hiawatha’s best offensive output of the game, as momentum swung in the Wildcats’ favor and the Red Hawk offense began to falter.
Hayden would begin to break through on their next few drives, finding success on third and fourth down conversions, as the Hiawatha defense played tough against a team with several NCAA Division I prospects, keeping the lid on big plays and doing an outstanding job of tackling at the second level. The Wildcats put together three successful drives before half, building a 23-0 lead at the break.
It was more of the same in the second half, as the Hayden offense continued to break through a stout Hiawath defense just enough to keep scoring drives rolling, as the Wildcats built a 49-0 lead. The Red Hawks simply could not find the answers on the offensive side. The team’s greatest success all game long came in the running game, as Cody Nevels ripped off a few big runs in the game to go along with his stellar work at linebacker, but the Wildcats just had too much momentum for Hiawatha to get back in the game.
The 4-5 mark on the season does not tell the complete picture, as the team took a major step forward in defeating the teams that they should, and doing it in an emphatic manner. The ability to take care of business against the lesser teams in the Big 7 marks a huge improvement for Hiawatha. The team will need to figure out a way to replace the production of Nevels and other key senior players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if they hope to take the next step in the progression of the program, but with Coach Michael Downard and a slew of talented young players coming in, the Red Hawks should be in good shape to take the next step forward in the program.
