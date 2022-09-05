In a game that went from a potential blowout victory to a near-miss defeat, the Hiawatha Red Hawks opened their 2022 season with a 26-19 home field win over the Royal Valley Panthers on Friday night.

On their second drive of the game the Hawks found some rhythm and marched down the field quickly, capping the trip with a touchdown pass from Brandt Barnhill to Josh Smith as Hiawatha took the early 6-0 lead. The Panthers converted on a 4th and 1 on the next possession, but fumbled the ball away on the next play to give Hiawatha the scoring opportunity. The Hawks responded with another quick score, as Barnhill tossed a deep pass to Ashton Rockey that took the ball inside the Royal Valley five-yard line, and two plays later, called his own number on a quarterback sneak, and with a boost from the entirety of the Hiawatha offense, pushed into the endzone to go up 12-0. Another Panther fumble set Hiawatha up in good field position, and this time it was Xavier Oldham who took advantage, ripping off a long touchdown run and knocking in the extra point for the 19-0 lead.

