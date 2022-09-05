In a game that went from a potential blowout victory to a near-miss defeat, the Hiawatha Red Hawks opened their 2022 season with a 26-19 home field win over the Royal Valley Panthers on Friday night.
On their second drive of the game the Hawks found some rhythm and marched down the field quickly, capping the trip with a touchdown pass from Brandt Barnhill to Josh Smith as Hiawatha took the early 6-0 lead. The Panthers converted on a 4th and 1 on the next possession, but fumbled the ball away on the next play to give Hiawatha the scoring opportunity. The Hawks responded with another quick score, as Barnhill tossed a deep pass to Ashton Rockey that took the ball inside the Royal Valley five-yard line, and two plays later, called his own number on a quarterback sneak, and with a boost from the entirety of the Hiawatha offense, pushed into the endzone to go up 12-0. Another Panther fumble set Hiawatha up in good field position, and this time it was Xavier Oldham who took advantage, ripping off a long touchdown run and knocking in the extra point for the 19-0 lead.
The Red Hawk defense continued to contain the Panthers on their next drive, forcing another three-and-out, and Hiawatha mounted yet another long drive, looking to put the game out of reach before halftime. But with Hiawatha moving the ball near the goal line, a scuffle at the bottom of the pile on a short run play changed the course of the contest. A Hiawatha player was ejected, and the ball was moved back, with the Hawks facing a 3rd and goal from the 28. Hiawatha could not convert and missed the ensuing field goal, but Royal Valley found a new gear and started tearing through the Red Hawk defense on their way to a score, cutting the Hiawatha lead to 19-8 at the half.
The Panthers opened the second half with the same momentum, taking the kickoff and ripping off chunks of yardage through the middle of the Red Hawk defense as they marched down the field. Hiawatha stiffened up in the redzone, keeping Royal Valley out of the end zone after they reached the three-yard line, and forcing a field goal, trimming the lead to 19-11 after a drive that took over 8 minutes of the clock. Rockey took the kickoff back to the Hiawatha 43-yard line, where Barnhill and the team’s backfield rotation took over, stringing together a chain of good runs and ate up the remainder of the 3rd quarter. With the Hawks at the nine-yard line, Oldham found a seam, and again slipped through the Panther defense for a score that pushed the Hiawatha advantage to 26-11.
The Hawks had the Panthers in a tough spot on their next drive, but pinned back to 4th and 10, a Royal Valley receiver got past the Red Hawk defense and pulled in a 38-yard touchdown catch, bringing the score to 26-19 and putting a wave of pressure on Hiawatha. On the ensuing kick, Smith was the lone man back as the Red Hawk coaches sent the hands team on the field, defending against the possibility of an onside kick. Royal Valley kicked it deep, and Smith stood over the ball as it rolled toward the goal line, seemingly coming to a stop just short of the line. With the coverage unit bearing down, the senior receiver snatched up the ball and attempted to cut through tacklers, but the play was whistled dead. After a long discussion, it was ruled that the ball did indeed break the plane of the endzone, and Hiawatha took the ball at the 20.
After a series of mistakes set the team back to 2nd and long, Barnhill got the team going in the right direction on 3rd down, taking advantage of a timely Ashton Rockey block to seal off the sideline and sprinting for a 1st down. But moments later, a critical fumble on a pitch handed the ball back to Royal Valley on the Hiawatha 25. With momentum at their backs, Royal Valley took a shot at the end zone, as the Panther wideout once again had his corner beat and was sprinting free. But Hiawatha safety
Brayden Newell came up with the play of the game, flashing across the field and wrestling the ball away from the Panther receiver in midair to secure the game-saving interception with just a minute left to go.
The Red Hawk offense was able to run off the final seconds of the game, securing their first win of the season. Barnhill went 5 of 8 with 2 touchdowns in the game, while also picking up 87 yards on 16 carries. Oldham ran for 76 yards on 8 carries, with Tyler Willich adding 35 yards, Josh Monaghan picking up 12, and Rockey contributing 3. Smith, Rockey and Willich each caught passes, with Smith and Rockey each securing a touchdown.
The Red Hawks will travel to Jeff West Friday, followed by a home contest with Holton before District play begins in week four. While Hiawatha sets at 1-0, both of the teams they will play in the coming weeks took losses in their openers. The Hawks will look to eliminate mistakes and put together a complete game to capitalize on the outstanding offensive and defensive potential the team showed in the game.
