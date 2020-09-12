Friday night’s matchup between the Hiawatha Red Hawks and the Perry Lecompton Kaws was indicative of the way the teams’ seasons ended a year ago, as the State-runner up Kaws put the hammer down on the Hawks, who managed just one win a year ago, securing the 47-7 win.
Perry put the pedal to the medal in the early going, going up 27-0 in the first and 41-0 at the half. The Kaws saw their first fourth down with just under three minutes to go in the half, while Hiawatha picked up their initial first down of the game about a minute later as the Hawks struggled to solve the Perry puzzle.
A running clock in the second cut down on the possessions, after Hiawatha held the ball eight times in the first. Senior quarterback Alex Rockey found some running room in the second half, legging out a few first downs, including two long runs on the team’s first possession in the fourth quarter, followed by a long pass to Trent Kolb, that the senior receiver hauled in, juking a defender and scampering all the way to the end zone for Hiawatha’s lone score of the game. Xavier Oldham tacked on the point after, as the game wound down to a 47-7 final.
