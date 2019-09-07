Eighty-nine yards of green stretched in front of the Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday night.
With less than three minutes on the clock and a one-point Riverside lead separating the Hawks from a season-opening win, the Hiawatha squad seemed to have the moment in hand after a thirty yard catch and run from Tyler Brockhoff to Michael Moreno brought the visiting crowd to its feet. But just seconds later, the momentum came to an abrupt halt as a deep lob from Brockhoff grazed off of Moreno’s fingers and into the hands of a Cyclone defender, sealing the team’s 14-13 loss to Riverside.
Both teams entered the season coming off 2-7 records a year ago, and it was tough sledding for each offense in the early going, as most of the first half was played between the twenties. The Red Hawks opened with a three and out, and Riverside followed that up with a drive to the Hiawatha twenty before Moreno made a leaping interception in the end zone. A rash of turnovers ensued, as a Hiawatha fumble gave possession back to the Cyclones, who promptly fumbled the ball back to Hiawatha near midfield, and just a few plays later, a low snap gave the ball back to Riverside. The Cyclones ended the first quarter on a three and out, punting the ball deep into Hiawatha territory.
Hiawatha faced near disaster to open the second quarter, after picking up one first down on a fake punt. Four plays later and facing another punting situation, the snap sailed over Moreno’s head and into the end zone. But the senior was able to track down the ball and let loose on a punt that traveled sixty yards. The save did not keep the Hawks out of hot water, though, as the Cyclones would come back to connect on a deep pass that would open the game’s scoring and put Riverside up 7-0. A three and out gave the Cyclones the ball back, and as they began to move the ball, Trent Kolb stepped up to stop the drive, laying out to break up a pass, then gathering in the ball after it bounced off the Riverside receiver for the Hawks’ second interception of the first half.
After the defense came up with a stop, holding the home team to a three and out on their first drive of the second half, Moreno completed another electric play, snapping off a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown that evened the score after a Xavier Oldham extra point. The Hiawatha defense stood up again on the next drive, but after picking off a Red Hawk pass, the Cyclones completely switched up their offense, first running the wishbone and then a spread system, as the they pushed the ball down the field for the go-ahead score, taking a 14-7 lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
As the third quarter wound to an end, Hiawatha began to find some success in the passing game, as Brockhoff found Moreno and Kolb a few times over the next few drives. After a drive died out at the thirty, Hiawatha chose to punt and trust their defense. The gamble paid off, as the Hawk defense wrapped up Riverside’s running back and punched the ball out on the first play of the drive, taking over inside Cyclone territory. A pass interference call moved the ball forward to the ten yard line, then Brockhoff delivered a sharp throw to a cutting Moreno, who turned upfield and dove into the end zone for the score. After a botched snap on the extra punt, the score sat at 14-13 Riverside with 9:25 left in the game.
The Hawks forced and recovered a Riverside fumble deep in their own territory on the next drive, then after a strip sack gave the ball back to the Cyclones, forced a turnover on downs on 4th and 2 at their own eleven yard line, setting up their last ditch drive. The loss puts Hiawatha at 0-1 on the new season, with Homecoming against Holton on tap for next Friday.
