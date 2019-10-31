The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk tennis squad may not have seen the results they wanted in the win-loss column this season, but first year coach Trace Woods says he saw progress on the court all season long, and despite getting swept at their Regional meet to end the season, Woods knows his team is heading in the right direction.
In singles play at the Regional, Morgan Hurn dropped her match 6-0, 6-0 to Miranda Carrete of Paola, while Michaela Gruber fell 6-0, 6-1 to Rhen Calhoon of Hayden. Laurel Madere and Athena Garza teamed up in doubles action, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Hayden’s Isabella Valdivia and Kayla Simmons, with teammates Katy Law and Cynthia Law dropping their match 6-0, 6-0 as well, to a team from Bishop-Miege.
Woods said the 2019 season was one of growth, for both the team and himself.
“There’s definitely some things I will do differently next year and some resources I will utilize, but I would consider it a successful year,” said Woods, and with only one girl graduating from the team, the coach sees better days ahead, “I’m very hopeful for growth in the off-season and excited to have nearly the entire varsity team returning.”
