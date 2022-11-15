Postseason recognitions have been announced in the Big 7, with local athletes earning votes from league coaches. The Hiawatha Red Hawks were among those honors, with athletes from each sport bringing home end-of-year accolades.
The Lady Red Hawk volleyball had an outstanding season, finishing 2nd in the Big 7 and competing as a ranked team in the state for much of the season. For their efforts, several Hawks finished among the top players in the league. Senior Josie Delaney finished as a unanimous selection to the All-Big 7 First Team. Delaney started the season on a list of the Top 25 Volleyball Players to Watch in North Central Kansas, topped 2,500 career assists during the season, and capped the year with the honor of being named the KSHSAA CapFed True Blue Student Athlete of the Week. Delaney was joined on the All-Big 7 First Team by junior Abby Elffner, another unanimous selection to the squad for her work as middle hitter. Senior Sutton Diller earned 2nd Team status on the All-Big 7 team, finishing the year as one of the best outside hitters in the league.
The season did not go as planned for the Hiawatha Red Hawk football team, as injuries claimed a good portion of the team's snaps in the starting backfield, but there were some bright spots on the field, and several of those standout players earned All-Big 7 recognition. Senior Ahston Rockey was picked as a 1st Team selection to the All-League squad at defensive back. He was joined on the top-line by senior Peter Campbell. Josh Smith took a big step forward in his senior season, showing off good hands and a nose for the football, culminating in a selection to the All-Big 7 Honorable Mention list at wide receiver, with sophomore Tyler Willich picking up Honorable Metion status, as well, earning notice as an inside linebacker, while showing off his versatility on the offense before an injury ended his season.
The cross country team had several runners finish in the top ten at the Big 7 League meet last month to earn All-League. Camden Bachman ran 2nd in the race, with Felix McCartney in 3rd, Jordan Hodge in 6th and Riley Gibbs in 10th, all earning All-Big 7 honors. On the girls side, senior MJ Hageman finished 6th in the meet to earn her third straight All-Big 7 recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.