The Hiawatha Red Hawks hit the courts on Tuesday night for the annual scrimmage.
This time, instead of bringing Gatorade, patrons and parents were asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry.
Teams were introduced and then scrimmaged as they prepare for the upcoming season and Saturday night’s home games against ACCHS, which start at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday night the Red Hawks will host Troy and on Friday travel to Perry. On Dec. 17, Hiawatha will host Nemaha Valley and then travel to Royal Valley on the 19th for the last games before Christmas break.
Teams will be back in action starting Jan. 7. Look at the Sports Preview edition for team photos, information and schedules — inserted in today’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.