Several local publications have released their All-State Basketball lists this week, and though the season seems like an age ago, four Red Hawks, two from each the boys and girls teams, earned recognition for their efforts this season.
On the boys side, Tyler Brockhoff earned 2nd Team All-State honors from Sports In Kansas, as well as Honorable Mention from the Topeka Capital-Journal. Brockhoff finished third in the Big 7 in scoring, putting up 15.6 points per game, led the league in offensive rebounds with 80 and finished 7th in defensive rebounding and also finished in the top ten in blocks and free throw percentage.
Sage Meyer earned Honorable Mention from both Sports In Kansas and the Journal. Sage finished the season averaging 13.7 points per game, which was 5th in the Big 7, finished the season as a 53% shooter from inside the arc, and finished the year in the top fifteen in the league with his 42 assists.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen, both sophomores, each earned Honorable Mention from Sports In Kansas. Lindstrom finished in the top 15 in the Big 7 in three point field goal percentage, as well as in the top ten in assists, finishing with 41. Madsen finished in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rebounding, and also finished 3rd in the league with 30 blocks on the season.
