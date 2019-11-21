The fall All-Big 7 honors have been announced and several Hiawatha Red Hawk athletes were among those selected for the season-long recognition.
The cross country team, which earns All-League honors at their league meet, are represented by four Lady Red Hawks and two members of the boys team. Kate Madsen qualified for All-Big 7 for the third time in her junior season, while Emma Boswell and Darcy Lierz each earned All-League recognition in their freshman season. Senior Madison Gilbert earned All-Big 7 for the first time in her senior season. On the boys side, Justin Hodge racked up his third nomination for All-Big 7, while Christian Shaffer picked up his second All-League honor.
The volleyball team posted a pair of All-Big 7 performers, as sophomores Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen were each nominated. Madsen earned her first All-Big 7 honor in her second season, as she garnered First Team All-League. Lindstrom joined Madsen on the All-Big 7 First Team, picking up the recognition for the second consecutive season.
Michael Moreno was the lone representative of the Red Hawk football team this season. Hiawatha’s spark plug receiver earned First Team All-Big 7 honors for the third time in his high school career in his senior season.
