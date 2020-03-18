The Big 7 All-League basketball teams were released this week, with a single Hiawatha player earning first team consideration, as well as four other earnings recognition as Honorable Mention.
For the boys team, it was senior Tyler Brockhoff who took home All-Big 7 First Team honors. In a stacked Big 7 that featured multiple teams who were headed for the State tournament, Brockhoff led Hiawatha in scoring on his way to another All-League honor.
Earning a place on the All-Big 7 Honorable Mention were another pair of seniors, with Andrew Lierz and Sage Meyer picking up those honors to join Brockhoff. Lierz was the Red Hawks’ spark plug and floor general, while Meyer served as the team’s second option on the offensive end and primary deep threat.
On the women’s side, it was a pair of sophomores selected to the All-Big 7 Honorable Mention. Clara Lindstrom earned her second consecutive nod to the team, where she was joined by Sarah Madsen. Lindstrom overcame a volleyball injury and found her scoring groove as the season progressed, while Madsen provided the Lady Red Hawks with an inside scoring punch and rim protector.
