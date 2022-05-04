The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Sabetha Bluejays on Thursday night, and the Hawks gained ground on the Jays in their quest to earn the 1st seed in the upcoming regional baseball tournament by sweeping the rankings-leading Sabetha squad.
The Red Hawks overcame a 1-0 deficit after 4 innings, scoring all 4 of their runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 4-3 win. Carson Gilbert went 2-4 for the game, while Joel Bryan and Ashton Rockey each had a base hit and a run scored. Cooper Jacobsen and Matthew Monaghan had a hit and 2 RBIs each, with Monaghan smashing a triple. Ashton Rockey took the hill for Hiawatha, tossing 6 strong innings, giving up 2 runs and striking out 3 in earning his second win inside of a week, while Carson Gilbert and Tyler Davis coming on in relief, with Davis shutting down a late Sabetha surge to pick up the save. The Red Hawks played outstanding defense in the game to preserve their win, committing no errors and making several outstanding plays in the field.
Hiawatha put up another solid performance in game two, this time striking out Sabetha only 2 times in the game, but holding them to 4 runs, while the Hawks used another big inning, scoring 7 in the fifth inning to earn the 10-4 win. The Red Hawks turned the game in the first inning, after Sabetha had loaded the bases with no outs. Monaghan snagged a hard-hit grounder at third and fired the ball home for the first out. The next batter flied the ball to right, with Jacobsen gathering in the ball and unleashing a throw to the plate, where Tyler Willich across the tag to the complete the inning-ending double play. The Hawks continued to ring up big plays behind their pitchers as the game went on, including a slick 6-4-3 double play from Joel Bryan to Josh Smith to Braydon Griswold, and a laser of a throw from Willich to pick a runner off of third in a high leverage situation.
Xavier Oldham had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored, while Jacobsen pitched in with an RBI on a 2-3 day with a run and a walk. Bryan, Smith, Griswold, Gilbert and Monaghan also recorded RBIs in the game. Tyler David, Willich, Oldham and Gilbert combined to pitch the game for Hiawatha.
The Red Hawks now sit at 10-6 on the season, trailing Sabetha and Royal Valley by a half a game each, and fractions of percentage points, as they continue to climb the Marysville Regional rankings. The Hawks will need some help to overtake both teams, but have four winnable games left on their schedule, with doubleheaders against Jeff West and Oskaloosa. Monday night’s contest with Jeff West was postponed to Monday.
In junior varsity action, the Red Hawks played to a split with the Jays on Friday night in their final games of the season, as Sabetha earned the 6-2 win in the opener, and Hiawatha grabbed the 9-4 victory in the late game. Dalton Siebenmorgen and Tyler Stevens took the mound for Hiawatha in the first game, while the offense could not find any rhythm, with runners left at third in both of the first two innings. In the second game, Josh Monaghan kept Hiawatha outdueled the Bluejay pitchers, who gave up 6 walks. Siebenmorgen paced the team with 3 hits on the night, with Monaghan and Alex Pyle each collecting a pair of hits. The JV squad finished the season at 4-8, showing offensive improvement as the season went along, and showing great promise from the team’s young pitching prospects.
